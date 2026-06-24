48 teams compete as Dubai Police launches inmates’ World Cup tournament initiative
Dubai: Dubai Police has launched a “World Cup” football tournament for inmates at its Punitive and Correctional Establishments, aligning the initiative with the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 being held across Canada, the United States, and Mexico.
Organised by the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments in cooperation with the Positive Spirit Council under the General Department of Community Happiness, the tournament features 48 teams divided into 12 groups, in a large-scale sporting initiative aimed at rehabilitation, engagement, and positive reform.
The opening ceremony was attended by Brigadier Salah Juma Buassiba, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, alongside his deputy Colonel Youssef Juma Karam, Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Abdullah Al Obaidly, Director of the Inmates’ Education and Training Department, as well as a number of officers.
Brigadier Buassiba said the department has evolved into a centre for education and culture for inmates through structured programmes and courses designed to support rehabilitation and reintegration into society. He stressed that educational, cultural, training and sports initiatives play a key role in guiding inmates towards positive transformation.
He added that the rehabilitation strategy is built on the principle of “humanity before place”, explaining that the programmes are designed to strengthen inmates’ self-confidence and build trust in institutional support, while also reducing fear or hesitation about reintegrating into society after completing their sentences. These efforts, he said, aim to prepare them to return as productive members of the community.
Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Abdullah Al Obaidly said Dubai Police is committed to providing diverse sports and recreational programmes for inmates, designed to promote positive energy, maintain physical fitness, and support rehabilitation in line with major global sporting events.
He noted that inmates are regularly involved in sports tournaments, intellectual games, and educational and training activities at local, regional and international levels. These initiatives, he said, help channel energy constructively and improve physical, mental and moral wellbeing, while also making effective use of inmates’ free time.
Al Obaidly also highlighted the strong participation in the tournament, saying the department aims to showcase inmates’ sporting talents and encourage engagement with global events in a spirit of healthy competition, discipline and excellence.