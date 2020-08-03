Abu Dhabi: A fifty-year-old woman killed two of her teenage stepchildren in the Kasbah district of Marrakesh, Morocco.
According to the Moroccan Hespress news website, the two victims were a 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.
The boy was strangled in a room on the first floor of the family house, while the girl was stabbed with a knife on the roof of the house. The police in Marrakesh opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the murder, Hespress reported.
The stepmother was remanded in police custody pending investigations and a trial, while the prosecution ordered an autopsy of the victims.