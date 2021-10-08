Dubai: In yet another shocking crime in Egypt, a 5-month-old baby has been killed by her father in Qanater City unable to stand her crying.
According to media reports, the street vendor had some disputes with his wife because of which she is said to have left the house for almost a month.
The man, who is reportedly in a bad psychological state, strangled his baby after he heard her constantly crying. He then dumped her body into a garbage bin.
The baby’s body was found by a stranger who reported the incident to Qanater police.
Police investigations resulted in identifying the man who admitted to killing his baby. He was referred to a committee of psychiatrists.