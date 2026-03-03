Dubai: United States First Lady Melania Trump presided over a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York on Monday, marking the first time a US First Lady has chaired the powerful 15-member body.

The session focused on children and education in conflict zones and was convened as the United States assumed the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council this month. Her appearance came even as US and Israeli military operations involving Iran continued to dominate global headlines.

According to a White House readout, Melania delivered a clear message to council members: “Peace does not need to be fragile.” She urged nations to safeguard access to learning and promote what she described as the “democratizing of knowledge” in an age shaped by artificial intelligence.

“Enduring peace will be achieved when knowledge and understanding are fully valued within all societies,” she said, calling on leaders to elevate children above ideology.

The Security Council is the UN’s principal body tasked with maintaining international peace and security.

Video: AFP