Her moving gesture left guests in tears and went viral worldwide
Dubai: A wedding in Lebanon turned into a viral celebration of love and inclusivity when a bride performed a romantic song in sign language for her deaf groom, moving guests to tears and winning hearts across social media.
The bride chose to sign Lebanese pop star Nancy Ajram’s hit “Ana Ma Baddi Te’li Kalam” (“I Don’t Want You to Say a Word”), a track whose original music video features sign interpretation.
Her gesture transformed the song into a deeply personal declaration, resonating far beyond the wedding hall.
Guests erupted in applause, many overcome with emotion as the couple shared a moment that symbolized true partnership and devotion.
Within hours, videos of the performance spread across Lebanese social media, drawing praise for the bride’s heartfelt act.
“Bravo to the bride… she proved that marriage is about understanding and partnership above all else,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Love doesn’t need any language other than sincerity.”
The story has since struck a global chord, highlighting the power of empathy, inclusivity, and the truth that love can transcend every barrier.
