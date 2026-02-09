Khamenei breaks 37-year tradition, skips key air force meeting amid US tensions

According to Iranian media reports, the meeting with air force and air defence commanders was instead presided over by the Chief of the General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi.

The absence comes amid heightened tensions with the United States and an ongoing military buildup in the Gulf, drawing attention because the event has historically served as a symbolic display of loyalty between Iran’s clerical leadership and its military.

Dubai: In a rare break from nearly four decades of tradition, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei did not attend the annual February 8 meeting with air force commanders this year — a ceremony he has personally led since becoming Supreme Leader in 1989, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its coverage, SNN reported: “Commanders, officers and staff of the Air Force and Air Defence of the Islamic Republic Army, on the occasion of 19 Bahman (February 8), met with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces,” a notable departure from previous years when Khamenei himself presided.

US President Donald Trump has previously called for Iran’s leadership to step aside during periods of mass protests — rhetoric Tehran has dismissed as interference — but there has been no indication that such statements are linked to the Supreme Leader’s absence from this year’s ceremony.

Observers note that while Iranian state media reported the event and the presence of senior commanders, they did not highlight Khamenei’s absence — a contrast to past years when he personally led the February 8 gathering, a tradition rooted in the historic 1979 allegiance of air force officers during the Islamic Revolution.

