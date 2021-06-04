Crime scene, murder scene, accident scene, murder, accident
Representational image. Image Credit: Shutterstock
Dubai: A Jordanian woman was thrown by her husband from the second floor of their house in Mafraq, north-east of Amman, on Thursday morning, local media reported.

The woman, in her 30s, sustained several injuries and was taken immediately to Mafraq hospital, a security source said.

The victim told police that her husband threw her from the second floor of their house following a family row.

Her health condition is stable but she is still being treated, the source said.

Police arrested the husband, and an investigation is ongoing.