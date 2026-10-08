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Jordan bans sale of chips in school canteens to promote healthier eating habits among students

School canteen inspections stepped up as child overweight and obesity rate hits 33%

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Jordan has banned the sale of chips in school canteens to combat rising child obesity rates and promote healthier eating habits among students.
Jordan has banned the sale of chips in school canteens to combat rising child obesity rates and promote healthier eating habits among students.
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Dubai: Jordan's Ministry of Health has banned the sale of all types of chips in school canteens as part of measures regulating food permitted for sale in schools.

The decision was issued by Health Minister Ibrahim Al Badour under the Public Health Law and its amendments and takes effect from the date of publication.

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The measure forms part of broader efforts to regulate food sold in school canteens and strengthen health standards for products offered to pupils.

Meanwhile, Safwan Dababneh, director of the Non-Communicable Diseases Directorate at the Health Ministry, said 33 per cent of children in Jordan were overweight or obese, warning that rates had risen compared with previous years.

He said the increase could expose children to health risks, including chronic diseases later in life.

The ministry has also stepped up inspections of school canteens following the rise in overweight and obesity among children.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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