School canteen inspections stepped up as child overweight and obesity rate hits 33%
Dubai: Jordan's Ministry of Health has banned the sale of all types of chips in school canteens as part of measures regulating food permitted for sale in schools.
The decision was issued by Health Minister Ibrahim Al Badour under the Public Health Law and its amendments and takes effect from the date of publication.
The measure forms part of broader efforts to regulate food sold in school canteens and strengthen health standards for products offered to pupils.
Meanwhile, Safwan Dababneh, director of the Non-Communicable Diseases Directorate at the Health Ministry, said 33 per cent of children in Jordan were overweight or obese, warning that rates had risen compared with previous years.
He said the increase could expose children to health risks, including chronic diseases later in life.
The ministry has also stepped up inspections of school canteens following the rise in overweight and obesity among children.