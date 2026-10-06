Basketball icon Michael Jordan reveals $10M plan for a transformative move
Dubai: Michael Jordan has made a $10 million (Dh 36.7 million) personal commitment to the University of North Carolina School of Social Work in honour of his mother, Deloris P. Jordan.
The donation is the largest single gift in the history of UNC’s School of Social Work and will support programmes focused on improving the health and wellbeing of women, children and families.
The gift will expand the Global Social Development Innovations Center, which will be renamed the Deloris P. Jordan Global Social Development Innovations Center. It will also support the Jordan Institute for Families and provide scholarships for Master of Social Work students.
Jordan, who played college basketball at North Carolina before becoming an NBA legend, said honouring his mother through the donation was meaningful to both him and his family.
“My mother has always believed in the power of helping children, families and communities,” the 63-year-old NBA legend said. “Honoring her through this gift to the UNC School of Social Work is truly meaningful to my family and to me.”
The donation also establishes the Jordan Family Scholars programme. Ten Master of Social Work students will be named the inaugural scholars, with each receiving a $12,500 (Dh 45,906) scholarship.
The Jordan Institute for Families was founded by Jordan and his family in 1996 and focuses on areas including maternal health, caregiving, mental health, economic support and child and family wellbeing.
UNC said Jordan’s latest commitment will help make social work education more accessible while strengthening the workforce serving children and families.