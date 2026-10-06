“My mother has always believed in the power of helping children, families and communities,” the 63-year-old NBA legend said. “Honoring her through this gift to the UNC School of Social Work is truly meaningful to my family and to me.”

Jordan, who played college basketball at North Carolina before becoming an NBA legend, said honouring his mother through the donation was meaningful to both him and his family.

The gift will expand the Global Social Development Innovations Center, which will be renamed the Deloris P. Jordan Global Social Development Innovations Center. It will also support the Jordan Institute for Families and provide scholarships for Master of Social Work students.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.