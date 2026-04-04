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Jordan army intercepts two missiles over past 24 hours

Authorities hail interception efficiency as missile fragments hit Zarqa and Karak

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Jordan's national flag. For illustrative purposes only.
Jordan's national flag. For illustrative purposes only.
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AMMAN: The Jordan Armed Forces announced that the Royal Jordanian Air Force successfully intercepted and shot down two Iranian missiles that were heading toward locations inside Jordan demonstrating high efficiency in the operation over the past 24 hours.

According to the Military Media Directorate, the Royal Jordanian Air Force successfully intercepted and shot down two missiles that were heading toward locations inside Jordan demonstrating high efficiency in the operation.

Meanwhile, the Public Security Directorate spokesperson stated that specialized units responded to 17 reports of falling debris and projectiles during the same period.

He added that two individuals were injured in Zarqa Governorate as a result of these incidents, describing their condition as moderate.

Material damage was also reported, including to a house in Zarqa due to the blast impact and to a vehicle in Karak Governorate after being struck by shrapnel.

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