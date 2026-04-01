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Jordan Armed Forces: 4 Iranian missiles intercepted, destroyed

Jordan confirms full interception of Iranian missiles amid rising regional tensions

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
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Jordan's national flag. For illustrative purposes only.
Jordan's national flag. For illustrative purposes only.
Creative Commons Licence/WikiCommons

AMMAN: Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)–Arab Army announced Iran targeted the Kingdom's territory with four missiles in the past 24 hours.

In a statement carried by Jordan news agency (Petra), the JAF's Military Media Directorate at the General Command confirmed the Royal Jordanian Air Force intercepted and professionally destroyed all four missiles.

In turn, the media spokesperson for Public Security Directorate (PSD) announced the relevant units responded to 17 reports of falling debris and projectiles in the past 24 hours.

The spokesperson noted no injuries resulted from these incidents, though some material damage occurred.

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