Shipping patterns have shifted: Maritime data firm Kpler reports that over the past two weeks, more than 80% of liquids traffic has used the Omani-side route (a UN-authorised channel Iran opposes) or “dark” transits (AIS off). A month earlier, almost none used that route. Analysts at Kpler have said this shows Iran has “at least partially lost control”.

CNN assessment: An August 19 article titled “Iran has lost significant control of the Strait of Hormuz” notes US naval patrols enabling alternative routing, with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright citing combined transits (through the strait + reroutes) around 15 million barrels per day in a recent week — closer to the pre-war ~20 million bpd average than earlier depressed figures. Traditional AIS-based tracking still shows very low visible daily vessel counts (often single digits vs. ~130 pre-war), partly due to dark sailings and ship-to-ship transfers outside the immediate danger zone.

Iran threats: After the US-Iran conflict intensified in early 2026, Iran sought to institutionalise control (via permits, potential fees, preferred Iranian-side routes) and used mines, drones, missiles, and fast boats to enforce it.

MOU: The deal signed on June 17, 2026 temporarily eased things (no charges for 60 days, safe passage facilitation), but it expired around Aug 17 amid disputes over interpretation—Iran viewing it as recognizing its administrative role, the US/Gulf states rejecting that.