Iran signals willingness to talk: US says diplomacy still far off

Iranian intel conveys message to US via third-party on ways to end the war

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
An infrared image of an IRGC missile launcher moments before it was hit by the US military. US officials say no negotiations with Iran are currently underway. CNN reported on Thursday that Iranian intelligence conveyed to the US a willingness to talk about ways to end the war.
X | @CentCom

Iranian intelligence has quietly conveyed to the United States that Tehran may be open to discussions on ending the war, CNN reported Thursday quoting sources "familiar with indirect communications".

The messages were reportedly passed through a third country to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). But US officials say no negotiations are currently underway, and any diplomatic “off-ramps” appear distant at best.

So far, the backchannel has not produced substantive talks on de-escalation.

The Pentagon, meanwhile, describes the conflict as entering a more aggressive phase aimed at crippling Iran’s missiles and drones and preventing it from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

During a Wednesday briefing, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the United States was “just getting started.”

US General Dan Caine revealed that the military is pushing "deeper" into Iran to go after its missiles and drone bunkers.

The Pentagon has also announced that IRGC'S air force and navy had been "obliterated", signaling that military pressure — not diplomacy — remains the priority.

The Trump team insists that the mission aims to deny Iran of nuclear weapons, even as US lawmakers are pushing for a clear "endgame" strategy, possibly including a concrete diplomatic pathway.

What's left of Iranian leadership, however, have shown little public appetite for talks, with its efforts to widen the war via missiles and drone attacks.

Meanwhile, US-Israeli strikes continue to thin senior ranks and intensify pressure on IRGC's ability to mount counter-attacks.

