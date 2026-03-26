Human Rights Council adopts consensus UN resolution condemning Iranian attacks, highlighting their serious implications

This follows the request of GCC countries and Jordan to convene an urgent debate, held on Wednesday, at the Human Rights Council in Geneva, which resulted in the adoption of the UN resolution on the human rights implications of the unjustified attacks carried out by Iran against the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.