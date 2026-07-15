How Gulf allies shaped Trump’s dramatic Hormuz fee U-turn

Dubai: President Donald Trump’s abrupt decision to abandon his plan to impose tolls on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz has highlighted the growing influence of Gulf allies over Washington’s approach to the Iran conflict.

The reversal came just a day after Trump proposed charging commercial vessels for US protection while transiting the strategic waterway. But following strong objections from Gulf partners, the proposal was quietly dropped, underscoring how regional allies remain central to US decision-making on one of the world’s most sensitive maritime corridors.

The Strait of Hormuz carries a large share of the world’s seaborne oil exports, and any additional costs or uncertainty risk disrupting trade, increasing insurance premiums and unsettling energy markets. Gulf states have consistently argued that freedom of navigation should remain protected without new financial burdens on shipping.

The episode also reflects the delicate balancing act Gulf capitals have pursued since the war began. While maintaining close security partnerships with Washington, countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman have also sought to prevent the conflict from widening and have supported diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions with Tehran.

What began as an operation expected to last only weeks has stretched into months, with the collapse of the ceasefire agreement forcing Washington back into military pressure while diplomacy remains uncertain.

Vali Nasr, a Middle East scholar at Johns Hopkins University, said Iran has proved unwilling to operate on Washington’s terms, resisting efforts to force quick concessions. Suzanne Maloney of the Brookings Institution argued that Tehran was never likely to follow the path Trump expected, while Aaron David Miller, a veteran US negotiator, said the president now faces “a brutal and tenacious adversary.”

John Hannah, a former adviser to US Vice-President Dick Cheney, argued that Washington had based its campaign on flawed assumptions about how easily the Iranian leadership could be weakened. Abbas Milani of Stanford University also questioned whether the White House fully understood the nature of Iran’s ruling establishment despite repeatedly expressing interest in reaching a negotiated settlement.

The Hormuz episode demonstrated that decisions affecting the Gulf cannot be made in isolation. Whether through diplomacy, security cooperation or economic influence, Gulf allies have shown they can shape policy when their own interests are directly at stake—even as the broader conflict with Iran remains far from resolution.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.