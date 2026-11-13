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‘Enemy’ strike hits Sirik in Iran's Hormozgan province: IRNA

Uncertainty surrounds alleged strike in southern Iran's Sirik County

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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Location map of Sirik, Iran, where loud blasts were reported late on Thursday (Nov. 12, 2026).
Location map of Sirik, Iran, where loud blasts were reported late on Thursday (Nov. 12, 2026).
UKMTO

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported late on Thursday, Nov. 12, that Sirik County in the southern province of Hormozgan had been struck by what it described as an “enemy” attack.

Citing official sources, IRNA said the strike was military in nature but gave no details on the weapon used, the target, damage or casualties.

The report, which could not be independently confirmed at this time, followed hours of uncertainty after the semi-official Tasnim News Agency said residents had heard several consecutive explosions in eastern Hormozgan.

Tasnim neither identified the cause nor named the alleged attacker. Other sources suggested the sounds may have come from warning shots fired by Iranian forces at vessels allegedly violating maritime rules in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Iran International reported that residents had earlier heard several explosions of unknown origin, per London-based Iran International.

Sirik lies in Hormozgan province near the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil-shipping route.

Sirik lies on Iran’s southern coast near the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which much of the world’s seaborne oil passes.

Its location makes any reported strike or explosion commercially and strategically significant, even when the cause remains unclear.

The report came amid heightened US-Iran tensions.

The United States has maintained sanctions and a naval blockade against Iran, while Washington has said it sees no immediate need for major combat operations.

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