Explosions heard near Strait of Hormuz: Iran state media

Local sources have not yet disclosed the nature of these explosions, the report said
Tehran: Iran's state media reported the sound of explosions in the southern Hormozgan province overlooking the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday.
"A few minutes ago, the sound of several explosions was heard in the Karpan area of Sirik, in Hormozgan Province," the official IRNA news agency said, without specifying whether the area was targeted by attacks or possible missile launches were carried out from the area.
"Local sources have not yet disclosed the nature of these explosions," IRNA noted.
The explosions are a first in the area this month, with the war between the US and Iran relatively quiet in recent weeks.
The conflict began in late February, when the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran, killing the country's supreme leader, along with senior military commanders.
Iran has attempted to blockade the strategic waterway, demanding all ships seek its authorisation to cross. In peacetime, the Hormuz strait carried around a fifth of the world's oil supplies.
In retaliation, the United States has imposed a counterblockade on Iranian ports and ships.