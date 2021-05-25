Dubai: Egypt’s President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi received an invitation from Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, to visit Doha, state media said.
The Egyptian President on Tuesday received Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdel Rahman Al Thani who delivered a message from Sheikh Tamim inviting him to visit Qatar, as the two countries are working on mending their relations.
This is the first visit by Qatar’s top official to Cairo since Egypt, along with Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain, severed relations with Qatar in 2017, before the quartet reached a reconciliation agreement with Doha during the GCC Summit in Al Ula early 2021.
The Qatari foreign minister expressed his appreciation of Egypt’s strategic role under the leadership of President Al Sissi in defending the Arab national security and Arab nations’ causes as well as Egypt’s ongoing efforts to achieve security and stability in the region.
Al Sissi conveyed his greetings to Sheikh Tamim and welcomed the latest developments and steps made to enhance Egypt-Qatar relations in different fields in a manner that serves the best interests of the two countries and protects the Arab national security.
The Egyptian leader and Qatar’s Foreign Minister agreed to intensify joint consultation and coordination between Egypt and Qatar, including mutual visits by senior officials in the upcoming period to boost the bilateral ties as well as joint Arab action in order to achieve development and peace and protect the Arab national security.
The Qatari foreign minister arrived in Cairo on Monday on a two-day visit as part of a regional tour.