Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi has received Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, at the Presidential Palace in Cairo.

Al Sisi wished the UAE further progress, prosperity and development under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stressing the keenness of Egypt to enhance joint Arab cooperation and continue coordination and consultation with brotherly Arab nations to face the current regional and international challenges.

He emphasised on the UAE's central role in achieving peace, stability and development in the region.

"Egypt is proud of the long-standing relations with the United Arab Emirates, which are witnessing steady growth and continuous development across various fields," Al Sisi added.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two nations at various levels. The latest regional developments and issues of interest were reviewed, with the two sides stressing the importance of continuing coordination to consolidate the foundations of peace and stability in the region and the world.

The Egyptian President conveyed his greetings to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and his wishes of further progress and prosperity to the Emirates.

"Egyptian-Emirati ties are a model to be copied for how relations between brotherly countries should look like. They span over 50 years of fraternity and love that unite the two nations and their peoples, in continuation of the approach adopted by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and that was followed by the wise leadership of the UAE," Al Sisi added, noting that the two nations share common views toward various regional and international issues.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed to the Egyptian president the greetings of Sheikh Mohamed and his wishes of further progress and prosperity to Egypt.

He affirmed his keenness to strengthen and consolidate the close relations between the two countries to promote security, stability and development in the region.

The UAE top diplomat underscored the importance of the UAE-Egypt relations which, he said, are getting increasingly stronger thanks to the support of their leadership.

He hailed the pivotal role played by Egypt in laying the foundation of peace and stability in the region, especially under the current circumstances the world is going through, and which require more cooperation, consultation and coordination to address the current common regional and global challenges.