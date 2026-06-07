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Egyptian mother arrested for shouting exam answers to son from outside school

Viral 'balcony cheating' video sparks public debate over exam pressure

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Egyptian mother was caught on camera while shouting exam answers to son from outside school. The video has gone viral and raising public debate over exam pressure.
Egyptian mother was caught on camera while shouting exam answers to son from outside school. The video has gone viral and raising public debate over exam pressure.
Social media

An Egyptian mother has been arrested after she was caught shouting answers to her son's examination questions from outside a school building in an incident that quickly went viral on social media and prompted intervention by security authorities.

The woman was detained outside a religious institute in Dakahlia Governorate after allegedly attempting to help her son cheat by loudly dictating answers through a rear window of the examination hall, Egypt's Interior Ministry said.

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The unusual incident, dubbed "balcony cheating" by social media users, was recorded on mobile phones and spread rapidly online, attracting millions of views and sparking widespread debate over academic integrity and parental pressure.

Authorities said technical teams identified the woman after the footage circulated and dispatched security officers to the scene, where she was arrested while standing outside the back of the examination hall.

Police identified her as a housewife living within the jurisdiction of Al Kurdi Police Station.

During questioning, she admitted to the incident, telling investigators she acted out of fear for her son's future and the pressure surrounding examinations. Instead of helping him succeed, her actions led to legal proceedings against her, while her son was left to complete his exams without assistance.

The case has drawn comparisons in Egyptian media to the controversial film "Barshama" (Cheating), which depicts parents resorting to illegal methods to secure their children's academic success.

Public reaction has been divided, with some condemning the woman for undermining equal opportunities for students, while others viewed her as a victim of an education system that places immense psychological pressure on families.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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