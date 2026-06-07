Viral 'balcony cheating' video sparks public debate over exam pressure
An Egyptian mother has been arrested after she was caught shouting answers to her son's examination questions from outside a school building in an incident that quickly went viral on social media and prompted intervention by security authorities.
The woman was detained outside a religious institute in Dakahlia Governorate after allegedly attempting to help her son cheat by loudly dictating answers through a rear window of the examination hall, Egypt's Interior Ministry said.
The unusual incident, dubbed "balcony cheating" by social media users, was recorded on mobile phones and spread rapidly online, attracting millions of views and sparking widespread debate over academic integrity and parental pressure.
Authorities said technical teams identified the woman after the footage circulated and dispatched security officers to the scene, where she was arrested while standing outside the back of the examination hall.
Police identified her as a housewife living within the jurisdiction of Al Kurdi Police Station.
During questioning, she admitted to the incident, telling investigators she acted out of fear for her son's future and the pressure surrounding examinations. Instead of helping him succeed, her actions led to legal proceedings against her, while her son was left to complete his exams without assistance.
The case has drawn comparisons in Egyptian media to the controversial film "Barshama" (Cheating), which depicts parents resorting to illegal methods to secure their children's academic success.
Public reaction has been divided, with some condemning the woman for undermining equal opportunities for students, while others viewed her as a victim of an education system that places immense psychological pressure on families.