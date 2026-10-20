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Egyptian doctors save 13-year-old girl after swallowing 14 magnets

Surgeons remove magnets through endoscopy, a limited incision without opening intestines

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The girl initially underwent an upper gastrointestinal endoscopy through her mouth, allowing doctors to extract five magnets.
The girl initially underwent an upper gastrointestinal endoscopy through her mouth, allowing doctors to extract five magnets.
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Dubai: A team of Egyptian paediatric surgeons has saved a 13-year-old girl who swallowed 14 small magnets, causing symptoms of intestinal obstruction, in a delicate procedure that avoided the need to cut open her intestines.

Doctors at Kafr El Sheikh General Hospital successfully removed the remaining magnets through a minimally invasive surgical intervention after an earlier endoscopic procedure retrieved five of the objects, according to local media reports.

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The girl initially underwent an upper gastrointestinal endoscopy through her mouth, allowing doctors to extract five magnets. However, the remaining objects could not be reached, prompting her urgent transfer to hospital.

After she developed symptoms suggesting intestinal obstruction, the surgical team decided to intervene immediately to prevent potentially life-threatening complications.

Surgeons examined the intestines through a small incision and managed to extract nine remaining magnets through the anus without opening the intestinal wall, minimising the risks associated with more extensive surgery.

The girl recovered well and was discharged from hospital in good health following the successful procedure.

Why swallowing magnets is dangerous

Medical experts warn that swallowing multiple magnets can cause serious internal injuries, particularly when the objects become lodged in different sections of the digestive tract.

The magnets can attract one another through intestinal walls, trapping tissue between them and potentially causing obstruction, tissue damage or perforation. Such complications may develop even before obvious symptoms appear.

Doctors advise parents to seek immediate emergency medical attention if a child is suspected of swallowing multiple magnets, even if the child appears well.

Parents should not wait for abdominal pain, vomiting or swelling to develop, nor attempt to induce vomiting or remove the objects using home remedies.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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