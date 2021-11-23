Dubai: An Egyptian woman has been arrested for killing her baby by throwing her into the River Nile in Cairo, local media reported.
The woman was reportedly seen throwing her 16-months-old daughter into the river. Acting on a tip off, Cairo police launched an investigation into the incident and managed to retrieve the body of the baby.
The woman has been arrested and is now being investigated to uncover the reasons behind her crime.
This is not the first time that a mother has killed her children by throwing them into the Nile. In 2018, an Egyptian mother threw her two sons into the river in southern Egypt, reportedly after a dispute with her husband.
Passers-by informed police who rushed and saved one of them, Hani, six months old, while the other son, Mohamed, 5, died.
During interrogations, it was revealed the mother had marital problems and that her husband had banned her from visiting her parents.
It was reported then that the husband had killed two of his children by throwing them off a bridge near Cairo.