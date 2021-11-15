Dubai: At least three people have died, and 503 others were injured after being stung by scorpions in the Egyptian city of Aswan, local media reported.
Downpours, hail and thunder in the province of Aswan over the weekend forced local authorities to suspend school classes Sunday, Governor Ashraf Attia said.
According to Al Ahram newspaper, heavy rains flushed scorpions and snakes out of their hiding places, caused power cuts, and led many lighting columns and trees in the streets to fall.
Local authorities have urged people to stay at home and avoid places with many trees.
Hospitals across the region are on high alert, doctors have been recalled from holiday and extra supplies of anti-venom have been distributed.
Scorpions are regularly washed into the streets by heavy rain, while snakes have also been disturbed.
Egypt is home to fat-tailed scorpions that are among the deadliest in the world. Venom from a black fat-tail can kill humans within an hour. Symptoms related to widespread venom effects can include difficulty breathing, muscle twitching and unusual head movements.