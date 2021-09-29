Dubai: An Egyptian worker allegedly stabbed a nine-month pregnant woman killing her foetus after he stormed into her house to steal valuable items, local media reported.
The 29-year-old woman was shocked to see the suspect in her ground-floor apartment. The suspect stabbed the victim several times in the abdomen and hand when she screamed seeking help from neighbours.
The perpetrator who fled the scene was arrested on charges of killing the foetus and an attempted murder of the woman.
Upon investigation, the suspect confessed to storming into the apartment through a window with the intention of stealing. Investigations revealed that he was a cleaner at a mall and lived in the same building
He has been referred to public prosecution and remanded in police custody pending further investigation and trial.