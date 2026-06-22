Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye affirm US-Iran agreement should ensure security and stability of Gulf region

In a joint statement after a consultative meeting held here, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty, Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, welcomed the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the US and Iran on June 18, describing it as "a constructive step towards de-escalation and towards ending a conflict which posed significant risks to regional security and stability, as well as to energy markets, international maritime routes, global supply chains, and international trade."