GCC, Arab, Islamic countries issue joint statement following ministerial consultative meeting on Iranian attacks

Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Kuwait, the Lebanese Republic, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Syrian Arab Republic, the Republic of Türkiye, and the United Arab Emirates held a consultative ministerial meeting on Wednesday, 18th March, 2026, in Riyadh regarding the Iranian attacks.