Dangerous gamble: Iran’s evolving missiles get closer to US warships. What changed?

Dubai: Iran has spent much of its six-month war with the United States trying to make the Strait of Hormuz dangerous for commercial shipping. Now it is taking a far bigger risk: Firing increasingly sophisticated missiles directly at American warships.

At least three times in the past week, Iranian forces have launched missiles at US naval vessels, including an aircraft carrier, in attacks that produced much closer calls than previous attempts, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the incidents.

Iran has recently highlighted its Qassem Basir ballistic missile, which Tehran says has improved accuracy and can strike moving targets. It has not been independently established that the missile was used in all the recent attacks on US ships.

US officials are examining whether Iran may be receiving targeting assistance from Russia or China, according to the Journal. There has been no public evidence establishing that either country helped Iran with the recent attacks.

Every missile attack forces American vessels to defend themselves, potentially consuming costly interceptors. It also forces Washington repeatedly to decide how much risk it is prepared to accept to keep ships operating close to Iran.

The Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday that they targeted 10 vessels around Hormuz after US attacks on Iranian tankers. Iran also launched missiles at a US base in Jordan.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most important energy corridors. Washington can destroy missile launchers, escort merchant vessels and move its warships farther offshore, but permanently removing Iran’s ability to threaten shipping is far more difficult.

Iran cannot match the United States ship for ship or missile for missile. But if its weapons are becoming capable of getting closer to American warships, Tehran does not need to win a naval battle to change Washington’s calculations.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.