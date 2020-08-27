Abu Dhabi: Jordan said Wednesday it will impose a full curfew on Friday in Amman and Zarqa, 23km north-east of the capital, after a hike in the number of coronavirus cases, local media reported.
The government has decided to impose the comprehensive curfew to limit socialising and enable epidemiological teams to detect possible infections in the virus hotspots, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh told a press conference.
Jordan reported one death related to coronavirus and 40 news cases, including 30 local infections, on Wednesday, increasing the caseload to 1,756 with 15 deaths, Health Minister Saad Jaber said during the press conference.
The deceased had recently arrived in Jordan from an Arab country and had been in critical condition suffering from various health conditions, Jaber said.
The local infections included 24 cases from Amman.
Jordan has also cancelled the Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts, which is held in July every year and transforms the ancient city into one of the world’s liveliest and most spectacular cultural events.
The festival features folklore dances by local and international groups, ballet, concerts, plays, opera, popular singers and sales of traditional handicrafts, all in the brilliantly floodlit dramatic surroundings of the Jerash ruins.
In June, Jordan abolished the comprehensive curfew on Fridays and settled for the daily overnight curfew across the country from 11pm until 6am in the morning, but the high number of injuries in the Amman and Zarqa governorates since the beginning of this month raised the authorities’ concern and pushed them to return to this option.