Abu Dhabi: An Egyptian teacher, who was tested positive for COVID-19, killed himself after two attempts, Egyptian media reported.

The victim, from the village in Gharbiya province, about 100km north of Cairo, jumped from a moving car into a canal after he escaped isolation hospital, witnesses said.

Witnesses added that when the teacher tested positive of the coronavirus, he went through a bad psychological state, and was isolated in a hospital in Mahalla.

A few days later, the teacher managed to escape and tried to commit suicide by jumping into a canal from a moving car, but a passerby rescued him. He repeated his attempt and killed himself after jumping into another canal when he was returning to the village in a car along with his brother.

His brother said that teacher, 44 years old, wanted to kill himself for fear of bullying.

The security services moved to the scene and investigations revealed the victim drowned in the canal after his first attempt failed.

The body was recovered and transferred to a hospital morgue for a forensic examination to find out the causes of death. The Public Prosecution office was notified to complete investigations and allow burying of the body.

Cyberbullying during COVID-19

With the increased usage of smart phones and social media during the COVID-19 pandemic, students who are prone to bullying are likely to cyberbully.

While cyberbullying is a great concern, kids who can’t sleep, or who have completed their home studying may find additional screen time attractive and if the opportunity presents itself, cyberbullying can become one of their activities.

According to the American Adolescent Psychiatric Association, “stress and mental health conditions may be exacerbated by cyberbullying, particularly among those who have experienced emotional abuse.’

It all makes sense with a limitless amount of targets and child and teen bullies online. And with so many parents stressed out having to teach their kids in the home schooling arena, parents may be exhausted and not paying attention to what their kids are doing online during non-school hours.

Although cyberbullying has been around for a long time, we’re living in unprecedented times and when kids are stressed out and bored the opportunity to cyberbully is present.

When kids are pulled out of the classroom and mandated to social distancing, they will be in front of digital devices even more than they’ve ever been. This gives them even more access to digital devices.

Bullying warning signs

Parents, caregivers and educators should be on alert for behavior changes and other signs that a child is being bullied.

Signs may include a decline in grades, unexplainable injuries, depression, a change in eating habits and sleep patterns, feelings of helplessness or decreased self esteem and increased physical complaints (headaches, stomach upset.

Kids and teens experience self-destructive behaviors such as running away from home, self-harm or talking about suicide.

What parents and educators can do

Kids should be taught that if they wouldn't say something to someone's face, they shouldn't say it to them online, through texting, or posting in any other way.

Digital Harassment is the perfect way for the online aggressors to remain anonymous. Being anonymous, there is no fear of punishment because they don't have to come face to face with their victim(s.)

The very first thing parents must do is learn the internet. In other words …speak the lingo and know the game!!

The second thing you must to is to communicate with your kids and teens. Let them know that it’s okay to come to you if they are being cyberbullied. Encourage them to tell you immediately if they are being digitally harassed, cyberbullied, cyberstalked or if they’ve been approached by a predator. Tell them you won’t be angry about anything. You just want to help them.

During this unprecedented time where kids are spending their days online, educators keep close tabs on all online interactions and encourage students to send you screenshots or screen recordings of any rule violations they see to help you investigate and facilitate takedowns of problematic or abusive content.

Be sure to keep your home computer(s) out in the open, such as a family room or kitchen.

Encourage your child to alert you if they are aware of others who may be the victims of similar behavior.

Explain that cyberbullying is harmful and unacceptable. Discuss appropriate online behavior and make it clear that there will be consequences for inappropriate behavior.