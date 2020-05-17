Apartment buildings line the Ring Road, a freeway that loops around Cairo Image Credit: NYT

Abu Dhabi: In a shocking surprise, a wife found out her husband had betrayed her and married another woman inside a hospital in Mansoura province in Egypt, when his second wife went to take a coronavirus swab after the husband died from COVID-19.

Al Sadr Hospital in Mansoura, Mansoura, some 120km north of Cairo, has received A.A.R., 58, from the village of Mit Mujahid of the Dikirnis province with severe pneumonia and he was suspected of being infected with the COVID-19. He had weakened immune system because of underlying chronic conditions. Nose and mouth swabs were taken to confirm whether he was infected. He was initially tested negative for COVID-19, but the second test was positive, and before taking critical samples, the patient died from his injury and underlying health conditions.

Witnesses at the hospital confirmed that after notifying family to receive the body, the man's wife and family came to receive it. However, the wife made an awful discovery - her husband had a second wife.

The 32-year-old woman, from the village of Tanah, also came to Al Sadr Hospital to receive the man's body. She confirmed her husband was with her in their home in the village of Tanah of the Mansoura province and she suspected she was infected.

The witnesses added that the first wife and her children were left shocked knowing that the deceased man had been married to another wife for several years. He also had two children from the second wife and deceived her saying he was travelling for work when he was spending time with the second wife.

According to the witnesses, a quarrel broke out between the two wives and the first refused to receive the husband’s body and left it in the hospital’s morgue for two days until some of his relatives received it in line with the precautionary measures.

The first wife reportedly said, “The game’s over, I couldn’t even look at him.”