Orthodox faithful attend a Sunday mass taking place outside a church, in Athens. Churches throughout Greece have opened their doors to the faithful after two months.
They limited the number of congregants and dispensed disinfectant outside, but communion was given using the same spoon.
Those who flocked to churches for Sunday Mass sat three chairs apart and observed social distancing of at least 1.5 meters from each other. The number of people attending was limited to 1 per 10 square meters. Many were left outside, but avoided crowding, and churches used loudspeakers to broadcast Mass.
Some churches performed Mass two or three times to accommodate the number of people who showed up. | Above: A man lights a candle inside the Athens Orthodox cathedral.
Greece is gradually easing strict quarantine measures which were imposed in March and have helped limit fatalities from COVID-19 to 162. There have been fewer than 3,000 confirmed cases. | Above: Orthodox faithful attend a Sunday mass taking place outside a church, in Athens.
Greeks will be able to travel freely in the mainland and on the island of Crete starting Monday. Bars, cafes and restaurants will reopen May 25. | Above: Orthodox faithful kiss the gospel during a Sunday mass taking place outside a church, in Athens.
An Orthodox priest gives faithful Holy Communion during a Sunday mass taking place outside a church, in Athens.
An Orthodox priest swings a chain censer in front of faithful during a Sunday mass taking place outside a church, in Athens.
An Orthodox priest swings a chain censer in front of faithful during a Sunday mass taking place outside a church, in Athens.
Faithful wearing protective masks against coronavirus, attend a Sunday mass inside the Athens Orthodox cathedral, in Athens.
