Associated Press photographers have captured the atmosphere inside prestigious establishments in Rome, Milan, Venice, on the shores of Lake Como and in Rimini, the Adriatic beach town that inspired native son Federico Fellini's cinematic vision. | The luxury Liberty-style Rimini Grand Hotel, where carnivalesque Italian director Federico Fellini used to stay, was built in 1908. Parts of the hotel were recreated in Rome's Cinecittà film studios for some of his movies including 'Amarcord' (1973).
An empty foyer of the Rimini Grand Hotel, in Rimini, Italy.
A man does maintenance work by a swimming pool of the Rimini Grand Hotel.
Foreign tourists are the mainstay of these high-priced hotels. But foreigners aren't allowed yet into Italy because of COVID-19 containment measures in one of the world's hardest-hit countries. And Italians aren't yet allowed travel for the purpose of tourism.
So these days, elegantly-dressed staff stand at the ready for guests who aren't likely to step into their grandiose lobbies. | The frescoed ceilings of the Ritz Ballroom of the St. Regis Rome hotel, built in 1894, in Rome.
The void in the stylish yet hushed lounges and rooms is notable. Unused keys hang neatly from wooden racks or lie stacked in drawers. There's no buzz of clients clonking glasses and chatting by the hotels' swanky cocktail bars. | Keys hang at the reception of the Saturnia hotel, founded in 1908, in Venice, Italy.
This Thursday, May 14, 2020 picture shows the Giuseppe Verdi suite where 19th century composer Giuseppe Verdi, pictured on the painting, stayed, in Milan, Italy. The hotel dates back to 1863. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Many of these top-of-the-line, must-stay places for politicians, industrialists and movie stars are steeped in history. | A bedroom of the Atlante Star Hotel, in Rome. The hotel remained open during the lockdown measures due to COVID-19, but has very few if no guests at all.
The Grand Hotel et de Milan, where 19th-century opera composer Giuseppe Verdi stayed and has a suite dedicated to him, dates back to 1863. | Room keys hanging on a wooden board, at the Grand Hotel Et De Milan, where 19th century composer Giuseppe Verdi stayed, in Milan, Italy. The hotel dates back to 1863.
On Lake Como, the Grand Hotel Tremezzo has marble bathtubs overlooking the lake and a posh terrace facing the Alps but no guests to populate them. | The outdoor restaurant overlooking the swimming pool and lake of the historical Grand Hotel Tremezzo on Como Lake, Italy. The hotel dates back to 1901.
An empty restaurant hallway of the historical Grand Hotel Tremezzo.
A bathtub overlooking the lake, reflected on a bathroom mirror of the historical Grand Hotel Tremezzo
Federalberghi, an Italian hotelier association, predicts that one in five hotel workers in Italy could lose their jobs because of the pandemic-triggered travel restrictions and economic woes. | Keys stacked in a drawer of the Rimini Grand Hotel, in Rimini, Italy. The luxury Liberty-style hotel, where carnivalesque Italian director Federico Fellini used to stay, was built in 1908. Parts of the hotel were recreated in Rome's Cinecittà film studios for some of his movies including 'Amarcord' (1973).
The industry is looking forward to June 3, when Italy reopens both regional and international borders. | A turtle-shaped lounge chair is enveloped in the dark as curtains are closed at the Hotel Hassler in Rome.
Rose bushes frame an empty garden overlooking a canal at the Ca' Nigra lagoon resort hotel along the canal grande in Venice, Italy.
A piano is lit by light from a window of the Saturnia hotel, founded in 1908, in Venice, Italy.
The breeze blows a curtain of the Audrey Hepburn Suite at the Hotel Hassler, in Rome. The hotel, currently closed to the public after lockdown measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 brought national and International leisure travel to a halt. Normally during Springtime, it would have an 83%-100% occupancy.
