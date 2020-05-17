1 of 12
Shinto shrines, a go-to place for many Japanese to pray for good health and safety, have largely shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic. But one Tokyo shrine went online for those seeking solace. | Above: A priest prepares a livestream prayer during the “online shrine” visit program at Onoterusaki Shrine in downtown Tokyo
Onoterusaki Shrine (above) in downtown Tokyo was livestreaming prayers on Twitter during a May 1-10 holiday, allowing those stuck at home to join rituals.
The shrine also accepted worshippers' messages, which were printed on a virtual wooden tablet and offered to Shinto gods to keep away evil spirits and the epidemic. | Above: A priest prepares a livestream prayer at Onoterusaki Shrine.
"I thought about how people can pray and have a peace of mind at a time everyone is feeling uneasy about all the news and going through major changes in their life but still cannot go out to pray," head priest Ryoki Ono said. "The idea is to provide a chance for people to pray from home." | Above: Ryoki Ono performs a livestream prayer at Onoterusaki Shrine.
For Ryoki Ono (above) , praying in the sacred shrine is still better. He said he hoped people will visit the shrine for a real experience when it reopens. The shrine ended the online prayers last Sunday to prepare for its upcoming annual festival.
Shinto is Japan's indigenous religion that dates back centuries and it literary means "the way of kami," which refers to Shinto gods or spirits. It's a form of animism that believes in sacred spirits residing in living things and nature, including wind, rain, mountains, trees, rivers and fertility.
Purification is key to Shinto rituals to keep away evil spirits. Worshipers can also make a wish for traffic safety, good health, success in business or exams, safe childbirth and many other things.
There are about 80,000 shrines in Japan. Revered as the most sacred is Ise Shrine in central Japan that venerates the sun goddess Amaterasu, the mythological ancestor of the emperor.
Priests put ritual dress away after performing a livestream prayer at Onoterusaki Shrine in Tokyo.
Ryoki Ono, head priest, wears a ritual dress prior to perform a livestream prayer at Onoterusaki Shrine in downtown Tokyo.
Ryoki Ono, right, head priest, and another priest perform a livestream prayer during the “online shrine” visit program at Onoterusaki Shrine in downtown Tokyo.
