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Boy, 14, stabbed to death in dispute over pigeon; 13-year-old arrested

Two schoolboys were on a rooftop after school when a dispute over a pigeon turned violent.

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The boys were on the roof of one of their homes when a disagreement over who owned the pigeon escalated from a verbal argument into a violent confrontation.
The boys were on the roof of one of their homes when a disagreement over who owned the pigeon escalated from a verbal argument into a violent confrontation.
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Dubai: A 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death following an argument with a 13-year-old schoolmate over the ownership of a pigeon, in an incident that has shocked a village in Egypt's Kafr El Sheikh governorate.

The incident took place in Al Zafaran village after the two pupils returned from school.

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According to preliminary investigations, the boys were on the roof of one of their homes when a disagreement over who owned the pigeon escalated from a verbal argument into a violent confrontation.

The 14-year-old suffered multiple stab wounds to his neck, chest and back, as well as cuts to his scalp. He died from his injuries after being taken to hospital.

Police arrest 13-year-old suspect

Initial investigations indicated that the younger boy allegedly attacked his schoolmate with a knife during the dispute.

Police subsequently arrested the 13-year-old and recovered the knife believed to have been used in the attack.

During preliminary questioning, the suspect reportedly admitted carrying out the assault and identified the weapon used.

The Public Prosecution ordered a forensic post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death and determine the nature of the victim's injuries.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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