Guests fall ill after eating lupin beans at wedding reception in Giza Governorate
Dubai: Twenty people were hospitalised with suspected food poisoning after eating lupin beans served at a wedding reception in Egypt's Giza Governorate, according to local media reports.
The guests began experiencing abdominal pain, vomiting and severe fatigue shortly after eating the lupin beans, known locally as termos, which were served as part of the wedding refreshments.
Emergency services were called, and the affected guests were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
Doctors conducted examinations to assess their conditions, while the patients were placed under medical observation to monitor their symptoms and ensure their recovery.
Authorities launched an investigation into the incident and collected samples of the lupin beans for laboratory testing to determine whether they were responsible for the suspected poisoning.
The incident sparked concern among residents as the wedding celebrations were disrupted by the medical emergency.
Investigators are awaiting laboratory results to establish the cause of the illnesses and determine whether the food served at the reception was contaminated.
No official findings confirming the source of the suspected food poisoning have yet been announced.