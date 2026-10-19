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20 hospitalised after suspected food poisoning at wedding in Egypt

Guests fall ill after eating lupin beans at wedding reception in Giza Governorate

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Around 20 people were hospitalised with suspected food poisoning after a wedding party in Egypt. Picture for illustrative purpose.
Around 20 people were hospitalised with suspected food poisoning after a wedding party in Egypt. Picture for illustrative purpose.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Twenty people were hospitalised with suspected food poisoning after eating lupin beans served at a wedding reception in Egypt's Giza Governorate, according to local media reports.

The guests began experiencing abdominal pain, vomiting and severe fatigue shortly after eating the lupin beans, known locally as termos, which were served as part of the wedding refreshments.

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Emergency services were called, and the affected guests were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Doctors conducted examinations to assess their conditions, while the patients were placed under medical observation to monitor their symptoms and ensure their recovery.

Authorities launched an investigation into the incident and collected samples of the lupin beans for laboratory testing to determine whether they were responsible for the suspected poisoning.

The incident sparked concern among residents as the wedding celebrations were disrupted by the medical emergency.

Investigators are awaiting laboratory results to establish the cause of the illnesses and determine whether the food served at the reception was contaminated.

No official findings confirming the source of the suspected food poisoning have yet been announced.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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