Police say the suspect also shot and wounded two men in an honour-related incident
An 18-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her uncle in an honour-related incident in Oghi town, in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The suspect also allegedly wounded two men, including the woman’s reported partner and his cousin, local media reported on Friday.
The suspect was arrested while attempting to flee, District Police Officer Mohammad Waqas Khan told Dawn.
“The suspect first shot dead his niece at home and then went outside and opened fire on her alleged paramour and his cousin. We arrested him when he was fleeing,” Khan was quoted as saying.
Police have registered two first information reports (FIRs) in connection with the incident. Investigators believe the shooting may have been linked to the local chor custom, which is associated with honour-related disputes.
The woman’s body was taken to hospital for medical and legal procedures before being handed over to her family.
In one of the FIRs, the woman’s 22-year-old brother, Naveed Ahmed, said they had moved to their paternal uncle Umarzada’s home after their father died eight years ago. He alleged that Umarzada shot and killed his sister.