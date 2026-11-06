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Pakistan man held for allegedly killing 18-year-old niece

Police say the suspect also shot and wounded two men in an honour-related incident

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Police arrested the suspect as he tried to flee the scene in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. [Illustrative image]
Police arrested the suspect as he tried to flee the scene in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. [Illustrative image]
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An 18-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her uncle in an honour-related incident in Oghi town, in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The suspect also allegedly wounded two men, including the woman’s reported partner and his cousin, local media reported on Friday.

The suspect was arrested while attempting to flee, District Police Officer Mohammad Waqas Khan told Dawn.

“The suspect first shot dead his niece at home and then went outside and opened fire on her alleged paramour and his cousin. We arrested him when he was fleeing,” Khan was quoted as saying.

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Police have registered two first information reports (FIRs) in connection with the incident. Investigators believe the shooting may have been linked to the local chor custom, which is associated with honour-related disputes.

The woman’s body was taken to hospital for medical and legal procedures before being handed over to her family.

In one of the FIRs, the woman’s 22-year-old brother, Naveed Ahmed, said they had moved to their paternal uncle Umarzada’s home after their father died eight years ago. He alleged that Umarzada shot and killed his sister.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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