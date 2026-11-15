Pakistan halts gold mining, alleges terror funding after 10 policemen killed

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi claimed that around 90 kilos of gold, worth Rs4.2 billion, was being extracted every month in the province's Kohat district, with approximately 80 per cent of the proceeds going to Afghanistan.

Dubai: Could illegal gold mining be helping finance terrorism in Pakistan? That question has taken centre stage after the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alleged that billions of rupees generated from gold extraction were being channelled into militant activities.

The investigation will now face a crucial question: Whether the alleged flow of gold revenues to militant groups can be established through evidence — and who, if anyone, enabled it.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.