GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Stray dogs maul toddler to death in Egypt, sparking outrage and investigation

Seven dogs reportedly attacked the 15-month-old girl outside her home in October Gardens

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Stray dogs mauled a 15-month-old girl to death in Egypt, igniting calls for urgent action against rising stray animal attacks.
Stray dogs mauled a 15-month-old girl to death in Egypt, igniting calls for urgent action against rising stray animal attacks.
X/

Dubai: A 15-month-old girl was mauled to death by a pack of seven stray dogs outside her family home in Egypt's October Gardens city, sparking public outrage and prompting a criminal investigation.

The toddler, identified as Salsabil, was playing outside her home when the dogs attacked her, inflicting fatal injuries, according to local media reports.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Her mother rushed to rescue her and took her to hospital, but the child died from her injuries.

Prosecutors in October Gardens, west of Cairo, have launched an investigation, summoning the girl's mother for questioning and ordering police to examine CCTV footage of the attack.

Authorities also released the child's father, Mohamed Othman, pending further investigation into allegations that he buried his daughter without an official burial permit.

The girl's family laid her to rest in Fayoum Governorate as residents demanded urgent measures to tackle the growing number of stray dogs in residential neighbourhoods.

The tragedy has renewed concerns over stray animal attacks across Egypt. Health Ministry figures previously cited by local media showed approximately 1.2 million reported dog and cat bite incidents between January and September 2025.

Government estimates put Egypt's stray dog population at 10 to 11 million, while the cost of vaccines and treatment for animal bites reportedly reached 1.7 billion Egyptian pounds in 2025.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Egypt

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The boys were on the roof of one of their homes when a disagreement over who owned the pigeon escalated from a verbal argument into a violent confrontation.

Boy, 14, stabbed to death over pigeon ownership dispute

1m read
A viral beach video appears to show a toddler struggling in incoming waves while two adults film themselves nearby. A bystander rushes to the child's aid and pulls the toddler away from the water. The footage has sparked debate online over child safety and parental supervision.

Toddler nearly swept away as parents film reel

2m read
ASUS ProArt P16 & P14 RTX laptops now available in UAE

ASUS ProArt P16 & P14 RTX laptops now available in UAE

2m read
ASUS opens UAE pre-orders for ProArt P16 and P14 RTX

ASUS opens UAE pre-orders for ProArt P16 and P14 RTX

3m read