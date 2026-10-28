Seven dogs reportedly attacked the 15-month-old girl outside her home in October Gardens
Dubai: A 15-month-old girl was mauled to death by a pack of seven stray dogs outside her family home in Egypt's October Gardens city, sparking public outrage and prompting a criminal investigation.
The toddler, identified as Salsabil, was playing outside her home when the dogs attacked her, inflicting fatal injuries, according to local media reports.
Her mother rushed to rescue her and took her to hospital, but the child died from her injuries.
Prosecutors in October Gardens, west of Cairo, have launched an investigation, summoning the girl's mother for questioning and ordering police to examine CCTV footage of the attack.
Authorities also released the child's father, Mohamed Othman, pending further investigation into allegations that he buried his daughter without an official burial permit.
The girl's family laid her to rest in Fayoum Governorate as residents demanded urgent measures to tackle the growing number of stray dogs in residential neighbourhoods.
The tragedy has renewed concerns over stray animal attacks across Egypt. Health Ministry figures previously cited by local media showed approximately 1.2 million reported dog and cat bite incidents between January and September 2025.
Government estimates put Egypt's stray dog population at 10 to 11 million, while the cost of vaccines and treatment for animal bites reportedly reached 1.7 billion Egyptian pounds in 2025.