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Arab Parliament Speaker condemns infiltration operation by Iran’s IRGC in Kuwait

Call for firm measures to deter future Iranian violations and protect Gulf stability

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Arab Parliament Speaker condemns infiltration operation by Iran’s IRGC in Kuwait

Cairo: Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, has strongly condemned the infiltration of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) elements into Kuwait’s Bubiyan Island to carry out hostile acts, which resulted in the injury of a member of the Kuwaiti armed forces.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Al Yamahi said the incident reflects an unacceptable hostile approach and constitutes a flagrant violation of Kuwait’s sovereignty, international law and the Charter of the UN.

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He affirmed the Arab Parliament’s full support for Kuwait in exercising its legitimate right to self-defence and in taking all necessary measures to firmly confront such terrorist attacks and serious Iranian violations, safeguard its security and stability, and protect citizens and residents.

Al Yamahi reiterated that Kuwait’s national security is an integral part of Arab national security.

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