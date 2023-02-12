Damascus: President of Syria, Bashar Al Assad received Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in Damascus, to discuss the humanitarian repercussions of the devastating earthquake that struck areas of north-western Syria.
During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the condolences and solace of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to Al Assad, the Syrian people, and families of the victims as a result of the devastating earthquake Syria witnessed, and prayed to Allah the Almighty to have mercy on them and quick recovery of the injured.
The Syrian President asked Sheikh Abdullah to reciprocate his greetings and thanks to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and Mother of Nation for providing assistance to the Syrian people.
He also emphasised that the UAE’s speedy response to the humanitarian relief and the efforts of its field teams have the greatest impact in alleviating the suffering of the humanitarian disaster.
During the meeting, the President of Syria wished further development, prosperity and progress for the UAE and its people in light of its wise leadership.
Sheikh Abdullah visited the areas affected by the devastating earthquake that hit north-western Syria.
He also thanked the UAE search and rescue team in Syria as part of the “Gallant Knight/2” operation to rescue those trapped under the rubble as part of the UAE’s efforts to mitigate the impacts of the earthquake.
He also hailed the continuous efforts of the search and rescue teams and the adoption of the highest standards of security and safety during the process of rescuing survivors from under the rubble of buildings with professionalism and high efficiency.
He stressed that the UAE, under the directives of the wise leadership, is committed to standing by the brotherly Syrian people and providing the necessary support and assistance for the relief of those affected by this humanitarian disaster that left human and material losses so that they can overcome this ordeal.