Abu Dhabi: Three Emiratis have been airlifted and repatriated from Turkey to the UAE after they were injured in the massive earthquake that hit Turkey recently.
They had sustained moderate injuries.
The medical evacuation has been carried out as part of ‘Gallant Knight 2’ operation launched by the Joint Operation Command of the Ministry of Defence to provide assistance for earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), in coordination with the Ministry of Defence, carried out the medical evacuation.
MoFAIC issued a statement to UAE citizens in the countries affected by the earthquake, stressing the importance of taking precautions and staying away from affected areas. MoFAIC also urged Emirati citizens in the affected countries to report and communicate emergency cases to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on the emergency line 0097180024, in addition to registering in Twajudi.