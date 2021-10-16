Child went missing from home village at age of nine

The family’s hopes were rekindled after a post on Facebook said that a 27-year-old man, named Mohammed Ebrahim, living in a nursing home for blind people, was looking for his family. Image Credit: File photo

Cairo: After around 18 years of their son going missing, a family in an Egyptian Delta province said they have found him blind in another province. He was not blind when he went missing.

The son, named Mohammed Ebrahim, went missing from his house in a village in the governorate of Dakahlia at age of nine, Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm reported.

His family said their attempts to find him since had gone nowhere.

However, the family’s hopes were rekindled after a post on Facebook said that a 27-year-old man, named Mohammed Ebrahim, living in a nursing home for blind people, was looking for his family.

“The one who wrote the post said that this man is blind and living in the [governorate of] Kafr Al Sheikh. He provided a phone number and posted a photo of the young man,” said the father of the missing son.

“On seeing the photo, I felt he is my son.”

The father went to Kafr Al Sheikh where he met the missing son who remembered the names of his two siblings who were born before he went missing.

“I recognised him as my son as there is a scar from an old wound on his face,” said the father. “I cried and embraced him. The nursing home refused to hand him over to the family until he and his father undergo DNA testing.