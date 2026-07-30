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17 injured after car crashes into café at Egypt's Ain Sokhna resort

Woman pressed accelerator instead of brake, ploughing into café seating

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
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Preliminary investigations indicated that the woman mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the vehicle to surge forward, veer off course and plough into the café's outdoor seating area, striking customers.
Preliminary investigations indicated that the woman mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the vehicle to surge forward, veer off course and plough into the café's outdoor seating area, striking customers.
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Dubai- Seventeen people were injured after a car driven by an Egyptian woman crashed into an open-air café at the Lasirena Resort in Ain Sokhna, authorities said on Thursday, in an accident that eyewitnesses said turned a quiet afternoon into panic.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the woman mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the vehicle to surge forward, veer off course and plough into the café's outdoor seating area, striking customers.

The incident occurred inside the Lasirena tourist resort in Egypt's Suez Governorate, where visitors were seated at the café when the vehicle entered the area at speed, according to local media reports.

Witnesses told investigators that the woman was learning to drive inside the resort. Her husband reportedly said he had left the car parked before a cleaner asked for it to be moved to allow cleaning work to continue. The woman then took the driver's seat and started the engine but accidentally accelerated instead of braking, investigators said.

Ambulances were dispatched immediately after emergency services received reports of the crash. Twelve of the injured were taken to the Suez Medical Complex for treatment, while five others, including the driver, received first aid at the scene after sustaining minor injuries.

Dr Ahmed Attia, director of the Suez Medical Complex, said the injured suffered fractures, bruises and abrasions, adding that all were in stable condition and no fatalities had been reported.

Police secured the scene and impounded the vehicle while prosecutors opened an investigation. They also ordered the retrieval of surveillance camera footage from around the café to establish the sequence of events and determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

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Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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