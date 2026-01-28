Istanbul’s street cats live like royalty amid citywide love

Dubai: Kanyon is getting a little too well-fed. Ever since someone stole his basket, the white cat with grey markings who lives at a shopping centre in Istanbul has become the city’s newest pampered celebrity.

Word of his misfortune quickly spread, and well-wishers began arriving with gifts — from endless snacks and toys to a cosy cat house. He even now has his own Instagram page, run by a devoted fan.

But Kanyon is far from alone. According to Istanbul’s City Hall, more than 160,000 cats roam the city streets, regularly fed and cared for by residents across this bustling metropolis of 16 million people.

In Istanbul, street cats are treated with near-religious affection. Whether on the Asian side, the European side, or aboard the ferries that connect them, cats are everywhere — napping on restaurant chairs, strolling through supermarkets, or curling up in shop windows.

And they are rarely, if ever, disturbed.

“Istanbulites love animals. Here, cats can walk into shops and curl up on the most expensive fabrics. That’s why they call it ‘the city of cats’,” said Gaye Koselerden, 57, gazing at Kanyon’s toy-filled corner — a space that now resembles a child’s bedroom.

