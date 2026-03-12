Philippines explores alternative oil suppliers amid global market uncertainty

New energy partners sought as geopolitical tensions keep oil prices volatile
Dubai: The Philippines is looking into alternative sources of oil as part of its efforts to ensure a steady fuel supply amid ongoing uncertainty in global markets.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has noted that the government has already began discussions with several oil-producing nations that are not traditionally among the country’s main suppliers.
“We are talking to many other countries who we normally do not buy oil from but hopefully we will be able to come to an agreement with them and that we will get further supply from them,” said Marcos.
The move comes as many countries reassess their energy supply chains due to the geopolitical situation and fluctuating oil prices.
Marcos has also acknowledged that one of the biggest challenges facing governments today is the unpredictability of global oil prices.
“The real problem that everybody is having to deal with is that we don’t know how long this will last,” stated Marcos in a mix of Filipino and English.
According to the president, the possibility of escalating conflicts or prolonged instability makes it difficult for governments, oil companies, and financial markets to forecast energy prices accurately.
Despite the challenges, Marcos has assured that the administration remains committed to securing stable and affordable fuel supplies for the country.
For the Philippines, which relies heavily on imported fuel, procuring diversified supply sources has become crucial to reduce risks.