Philippines explores alternative oil suppliers amid global market uncertainty

New energy partners sought as geopolitical tensions keep oil prices volatile

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
The Philippines is in talks with other oil-producing countries to ensure a stable fuel supply amid the current situation in the region
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The Philippines is looking into alternative sources of oil as part of its efforts to ensure a steady fuel supply amid ongoing uncertainty in global markets.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has noted that the government has already began discussions with several oil-producing nations that are not traditionally among the country’s main suppliers.

“We are talking to many other countries who we normally do not buy oil from but hopefully we will be able to come to an agreement with them and that we will get further supply from them,” said Marcos.

The move comes as many countries reassess their energy supply chains due to the geopolitical situation and fluctuating oil prices.

Oil price volatility

Marcos has also acknowledged that one of the biggest challenges facing governments today is the unpredictability of global oil prices.

“The real problem that everybody is having to deal with is that we don’t know how long this will last,” stated Marcos in a mix of Filipino and English.

According to the president, the possibility of escalating conflicts or prolonged instability makes it difficult for governments, oil companies, and financial markets to forecast energy prices accurately.

Despite the challenges, Marcos has assured that the administration remains committed to securing stable and affordable fuel supplies for the country.

For the Philippines, which relies heavily on imported fuel, procuring diversified supply sources has become crucial to reduce risks.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
