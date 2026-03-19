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India, Indonesia announces first day of Eid Al Fitr

Some countries such as Saudi Arabia will be marking Friday as the first day of Eid

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor and Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
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Crescent moon
Crescent moon

Indonesia and India have officially announced that while the crescent moon sighting has not been not confirmed, Saturday, March 21, will mark the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

While some countries this year will celebrate the festive period starting Friday, others may celebrate it on Saturday. It depends really on the lunar calendar and the sighting of the crescent moon.

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In the Islamic Hijri calendar, Ramadan is the ninth month and lasts either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. The month that follows, Shawwal, begins on Eid Al Fitr, celebrated on the first day of Shawwal.

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