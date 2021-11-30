Cairo: The Saudi-led Coalition fighting in Yemen said on Tuesday it launched air raids on Houthi military targets in the capital Sanaa, asking civilians not to gather around or approach potential targets, state TV reported.
The raid is one of several the Coalition has carried out this month in Sanaa.
Houthis have repeatedly launched cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia using drones and missiles since the Coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the terrorists ousted the Saudi-backed government from the capital.