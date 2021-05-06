Abu Dhabi: It was not quite coincidence that Saudi Arabia rolled out lavender protocol carpets for His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces as he was welcomed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on Wednesday.
It was rather an indirect expression of many meanings and sends several messages the Kingdom wanted to convey to the world.
The violet refers to the kingdom’s sprawling desert landscape, as well as its plateaus during the Spring, when it is adorned with the lavender flower, and other plants such as elm and basil, which together form a natural purple cover, which nature gives to man, a beautiful sight that attracts the onlookers.
The initiative reflects the Kingdom’s transformation, driven by Vision 2030, and its aspirations for the future.
Wild lavender flowers are a celebrated symbol across the Kingdom. They add a hue of color amid the harsh desert landscape, reflecting their strength and inherent beauty-- a metaphor for the Saudi resilience.
The lavender carpets are trimmed with traditional Al Sadu patterns, incorporating the unique Saudi weaving craft that is listed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
The protocol carpets will be a welcoming gesture for visiting dignitaries showing authentic Saudi hospitality.