Dubai: The UAE passport ranks first in the Arab world with Kuwait second and Qatar third according to Nomad Capitalist, the global consulting firm.
Internationally, the UAE passport ranks 38th, Kuwait 97th and Qatar 98th. Oman ranked fourth in the Arab world (103rd), and Bahrain fifth (105th). Kuwaiti passport holders can enter 96 countries without a visa or obtain visa online.
Nomad Capitalist released a list of the best passports in 2021, which included 199 international passports. According to the list, Luxembourg ranked first as the best passport, followed by Sweden, Ireland, Switzerland and Belgium.
Bottom of the list
The Passport Index is based on the following criteria: visa-free travel, international tax laws, happiness and development, dual citizenship and personal freedom. The passports of Eritrea, Syria, Yemen, Iraq, and Afghanistan are at the bottom of the list.
Iraq got only 23 points out of a hundred, as the Iraqi passport holder can travel to only 28 countries without a visa or with an online visa.
Nomad Capital is a tax and immigration consulting firm created by entrepreneur Andrew Henderson who offers advice to entrepreneurs on offshore legal tax planning issues, citizenship and lifestyle planning.