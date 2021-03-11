2 of 11
LDC KITCHEN + COFFEE HOSTS HABIBI-Q WITH HATTEM MATTAR: Diners at DIFC’s London Dairy Bistro, are in for a surprise as it throws a picnic amongst the concrete jungle with Dubai’s top pitmaster, Hattem Mattar. Taking place from March 11 to 13, the Habibi-Q will take over the DIFC terrace. Habibi-Q will showcase a traditional alfresco picnic set up, the tastiest smoked meats and other treats. Chef Omar Basiony of LDC and Hattem Mattar will be cooking up a storm at LDC kitchen + Coffee all weekend. The two culinary masters will be serving up a family-style selection of BBQ favourites along with LDC’s spin on the classics. Complete with grass under your feet and gingham picnic blankets on the tables, it will tick the boxes of all of your BBQ dreams. On Friday evening things will kick up a notch with the two chefs treating guests to a special tasting menu. Priced at Dh250, guests can expect a menu with only the best smoked meats, the city’s greatest brisket as well as unlimited sides and drinks.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 11
NEW ROOFTOP SUNDOWNER PACKAGE AT ATELIER M: Looking for a rooftop sundowner with a great package? Atelier M in Pier 7 gives you the chance to enjoy the gorgeous weather over a beverage on a stunning rooftop with views over Dubai Marina at this new weekend offer. There are two packages available at this popular venue, enjoy unlimited house beverages and food for just Dh299, or the soft package including food and soft beverages priced at Dh199. Dishes include; burrata, salmon tartare, cheese arancini, wagyu gyoza, black cod and penne arrabiata. Save room for dessert as the Chef’s choice of the finest in sweet delights will end your night on a high.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 11
CAMP UNDER THE STARS AT LAGUNA WATERPARK: The Camp makes a return this weekend on March 11. This unique staycation includes cosy campfires, marshmallow toasting and BBQ’s while the kids splash, and surf around the waterpark. Book your space at Laguna Waterpark’s 24-hour weekend camping experience early, because there are only 10 tents available, which comfortably sleep two or four people, prices start at Dh700 for two. Additionally, all tents are socially distanced and within safety guidelines set by the government, as are all the safety protocols set by Laguna Waterpark.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 11
START THE WEEKEND WITH A FANCY BREAKFAST DEAL: While we’ve still got amazing weather, enjoy the new ‘Late Breakfast Affair’ at Boardwalk. Located right on the water at the Dubai Creek Yacht Club, Boardwalk transports you to another world - it’s beautiful and there is nowhere in Dubai quite like it. Hence it’s 26-year longevity. As the name suggests Late Breakfast Affair runs from 11.30am to 13.00pm on Friday and Saturday. The menu starts with La Gamen Oysters, Avocado hummus with cheese croissant, Shakshuka eggs, Pineapple tarte tatin and a cup of tea or coffee for Dh98 per person.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 11
A SPECIAL DAYCATION OFFER AT SOFITEL THE PALM: Sofitel Dubai The Palm has you covered with a selection of great ‘Daycation’ deals. Enjoy all-day access to four swimming pools and 500m of private beach on Palm Jumeriah, all of which are spacious enough to ensure safe physical distance from other guests. If you’re coming with the kids? There are lots to keep them busy including the kids club, pools with slides, and watersports along with Waiora Aqua Bounce. Located just off the east end of the resort, this inflatable obstacle course features an assortment of slides, towers, bridges, cliffs, monkey bars and even a trampoline. Weekend passes are priced at Dh100 per person and Dh65 for children aged 4 to 12.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 11
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF YAS ISLAND BRUNCH OFFERS: Kick-start Friday with a vibrant brunch at the popular sports bar at Yas Marina, Stars N Bars. Brunch-goers can expect the best International style cuisine in town as the brunch menu at Stars N Bars includes favourites such as the black castle burger, slow-cooked BBQ Brisket, salmon tataki, Baja style tacos and more. Celebrate the weekend with the Board Walk Brunch at Stars N Bars which offers guests a three-course meal and three hours of unlimited house beverages for Dh199 per person from 1pm to 4pm.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 11
CHECK OUT THE BRAND NEW NAILOLOGY: Nailology is the newest salon to launch in Dubai at the Atlantis on the palm, offering a fully immersive nail experience, with a promise to deliver premium treatments in an Instagrammable venue. Nailology is also the only nail bar in Dubai with in-salon mixologists offering beverages as well as mocktails. Their treatments offer more bespoke nail therapies which include organic sparkle soaking, scrubs, a mask and more, all while their resident mixologist creates a custom cocktail. Nailology is also an amazing space for group celebrations. Guests can rent the nail bar for special events, with many customisable options from choosing the lighting, to selecting the playlist, to even naming one of the drinks for the party.
Image Credit: Supplied
9 of 11
WAREHOUSE WEEKEND LUNCH DEAL: Le Meridien’s relaxed, Soho-style eatery- Warehouse has you covered with their all-new Lazy Friday Lunch that runs until 6pm- the perfect and delicious accompaniment to your lazy weekend schedule. For Dh129 per person, you can enjoy one selected main and two beverages.
Image Credit: Supplied
10 of 11
FESTIVAL PLAZA LAUNCHES COMMUNITY BOOK CLUB: Festival Plaza, part of Al-Futtaim Malls, is announcing the launch of its free-to-attend book club offering a selection of must-read books, appearances from authors and guest speakers as well as a host of literary events. Launching on Saturday, March 13, the brand-new community book club in partnership with Booktopia is sure to keep bookworms entertained where they will have the opportunity to read a different book each month and share their thoughts on literature with fellow passionate readers. Plus, those who attend can look forward to a range of exclusive offers.
Image Credit: Supplied
11 of 11
CHECK OUT THE DRAGON BOAT RACE: DUBAI DRAGON BOAT RACE: Taking place from March 12 to March 13, Dubai is playing host to the Dragon Boat Race, which sees hundreds of rowers competing against each other to win. The 200m races will take place on the water behind the Waterfront Market promenade throughout the 2-day event. The teams will be divided into four race categories: Open, Mixed, Women & Corporate. For each race category teams will compete in heats, semi-finals and then the finals. The event will ensure COVID-19 safety measures are thoroughly implemented
Image Credit: Supplied